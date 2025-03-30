Soviet Dissident Pavel Litvinov on Freedom of Speech Then and Now: ‘Nothing Is More Important’

Pavel Litvinov is a former Soviet dissident and human rights activist who played a key role in protesting state repression in the U.S.S.R.

In 1968, he was among the eight protesters who staged a rare demonstration on Red Square against the Soviet invasion of Czechoslovakia. For this protest, which lasted only a few minutes before KGB agents arrested the participants, Livinov was sentenced to five years of internal exile.

Coming from an elite political family — his grandfather, Maxim Litvinov, was Josef Stalin’s foreign minister in the 1930s — he remained a vocal critic of Soviet policies until the country’s dissolution.

In 1974, he emigrated to the United States, where he continued his advocacy for human rights.

Now living in New York, the 84-year-old retired math and physics teacher closely follows global events.

The Moscow Times spoke with him about freedom of speech in modern Russia, the Soviet Union and the U.S., including Donald Trump’s decision to dismantle Voice of America — a media outlet the Soviet dissident viewed as one of the few uncensored sources of information.

This speech has been edited for length and clarity.

“The closure of VOA is a small detail in what the Trump administration and Trump himself are doing right now. But for us, it matters. VOA has been one of the most important sources of information and commentary throughout my life.

What is VOA for us? In Russia, it was known as foreign radio. That included the BBC, VOA, Deutsche Welle and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty. These were all sources of information that came from abroad — foreign radio or, as the Soviet authorities called them, ‘hostile voices.’

Why was this so important? In most cases, people don’t listen to foreign radio — they don’t need foreign media. In the U.S., people usually read only American newspapers. But in Russia, there was essentially just one newspaper and one radio station. Yes, they had different names — like Pravda, Izvestia or the magazine Ogonyok. But they were all controlled by the same source: the Communist Party, which trained Soviet journalists and editors on what could and could not be reported. So when we listened to foreign radio, we knew we were hearing something that was not approved by the government. And that was almost the only free source of information because the main source — the official press — was censored. There were special people who read every book before publication, who checked everything.