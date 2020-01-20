Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Official Walks Back Call to ‘Wipe Out’ Critical Journalists

The number of attacks and threats on Russian journalists by the authorities more than doubled between 2017-2019, the international Justice for Journalists NGO said. Sergey Savostyanov / TASS

A Russian official has apologized Monday for remarks suggesting that journalists should be “wiped out” for criticizing the authorities.

Mikhail Ignatyev, who heads Russia’s republic of Chuvashia 680 kilometers east of Moscow, made the controversial remarks Saturday at an event commemorating the local press.

“They need to be wiped out, as the people say,” Ignatyev was quoted as saying about critical journalists, using a phrase President Vladimir Putin famously employed when referring to Chechen terrorists in 2000.

“Say where they came from, their intentions, where they live, where they work, what they earn,” Ignatyev added Saturday.

The governor’s awkward turn of phrase comes at a sensitive time for media freedom in Russia.

The number of attacks and threats on Russian journalists by the authorities more than doubled between 2017-2019, the international Justice for Journalists NGO saidRussia also ranks 149th out of 180 countries worldwide for press freedom, according to the Reporters Without Borders (RSF) international media watchdog.

Ignatyev later apologized for using the phrase and said his words had been “distorted,” according to a statement published on the regional administration’s website Monday.

“In fact, [the governor] was referring to people who call themselves journalists but pursue the sole goal of discrediting the government by any means,” the statement said.

“To those whose feelings were hurt by the phrase ‘wipe out,’ I — a person with a good soul — apologize,” Ignatyev said.

Read more about: Journalists , Press freedom

Read more

Press freedom

Attacks on Journalists in Russia More Than Double Since 2017 – NGO

Most Russian journalists view these attacks and threats as an inevitable part of their professional lives, the report said.
news

Почему я пошел на RT

Если главный поток голосов решит уйти из RT, то сама сеть и ее аудитория не исчезнет...
opinion
Leonid Bershidsky

A Framed Reporter Suddenly Matters to Putin

Ivan Golunov is an unlikely central figure for such a potentially momentous story.
GOLUNOV ARREST

What Detained Reporter Ivan Golunov Has Meant for Russian Journalism

“We only know all of this because of Vanya.”

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.