Russian Journalists Demand End to Crackdown on Media

Several Russian media outlets on Friday published an open letter to President Vladimir Putin and other top officials demanding an end to the "state campaign" against independent journalism.

The outcry comes after Russia slapped several media outlets and individual journalists with the "foreign agent" label that requires them to carry out tedious administrative procedures and clearly indicate their status on everything they publish.

Independent journalism in Russia is facing mounting pressure, especially in the run-up to parliamentary polls in September.

The letter was signed by the Meduza news website, Dozhd TV channel — both of which have been declared foreign agents this year — Forbes Russia and around half a dozen local media outlets.

"We, journalists and editors of Russian and Russian-language media, demand an immediate end to the state campaign against the independent press," the open letter said.

It added that these labels "directly violate" the constitution, media laws and freedom of speech.

The status either leads to the media's closure or creates "discriminatory conditions" that restrict the work of journalists, the letter said.