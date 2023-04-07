Any Ukraine Peace Talks Should Be About 'New World Order' – Lavrov

Moscow wants any Ukraine peace talks to focus on creating a "new world order," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on a visit to Turkey on Friday.

The top Russian diplomat was in Turkey — which has retained ties with both Moscow and Kyiv — to hold talks with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.

He also threatened to abandon a landmark grain deal, which Turkey helped broker, if obstacles to Russian exports remain.

"Any negotiation needs to be based on taking into account Russian interests, Russian concerns," Lavrov said.

"It should be about the principles on which the new world order will be based."

He added that Russia rejects a "unipolar world order led by 'one hegemon'."

Russia has long said it was leading a struggle against the United State's dominance over the international stage, and argues the Ukraine offensive is part of that fight.

The Kremlin this week said it had no choice but to continue its more than year-long offensive in Ukraine, seeing no diplomatic solution.