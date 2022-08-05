Putin Tells Erdogan Hopes for Deal to Boost Economic Cooperation

President Vladimir Putin told Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday he was hoping to sign an agreement to boost trade and economic ties, as Russia's isolation grows following its intervention in Ukraine.

Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine and the possible launch of a new operation in Syria were expected to dominate the talks in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.

"I hope that today we will be able to sign a relevant memorandum on the development of our trade and economic ties," Putin said.

"I believe that (today's meeting) will open a whole different page in Turkish-Russian relations," Erdogan said for his part.