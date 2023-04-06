Russian Orthodox Church Establishes ‘Head Military Priest’ Post

Russian Orthodox Church leader Patriarch Kirill on Thursday established a new senior ecclesiastical position to oversee the Church's activities in Ukrainian territories where Russia is waging war on Kyiv.

Archpriest Dimitry Vasilenkov, who is a clergy member of the St. Petersburg diocese, has been named head military priest, the Church’s press service said in a statement, citing Patriarch Kirill's decree.

In his new role, Vasilenkov will be responsible for the spiritual mentoring of soldiers and members of Russian security services who are fighting in what Moscow calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine.