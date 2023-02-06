Putin Sends Condolences to Erdogan, Assad After Devastating Earthquake

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed “the most sincere condolences” to his Turkish and Syrian counterparts after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake killed hundreds in both countries early Monday.

“We share the sorrow and pain of those who lost their relatives and loved ones,” Putin told Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in a message published on the Kremlin’s website.

He noted the “many deaths and widespread devastation” in a separate message to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

At least 284 people died in Turkey’s predominantly Kurdish regions near Gaziantep and 392 in Syrian territories controlled by Assad and pro-Turkish factions, according to authorities and volunteer organizations.

Thousands more are believed to have been injured, as buildings collapsed and rescue efforts continued amid adverse weather conditions.

Putin said Moscow stands ready to “provide the necessary assistance in dealing with the aftermath of this natural disaster.”

Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry said separately that it has put two airlifters and firefighting aircraft with 100 rescuers on standby to help with relief efforts in Turkey.