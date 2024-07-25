Putin Meets With Syrian President Assad in Moscow

President Vladimir Putin met with his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad in Moscow to discuss what the Russian leader described as continued "escalation" in the Middle East, state media reported on Thursday.

The meeting, held late Wednesday, comes at a time when Russia — which saved Assad's government through its military intervention in 2015 during a civil war — seeks to mediate tensions between Syria and Turkey.

A video published by the Kremlin showed Putin greeting Assad with a handshake in the Kremlin, after which the two leaders sat down before cameras to discuss the situation in Syria and the Middle East.

"Of course, I am very interested in your opinion on how the situation in the region as a whole is developing," Putin told Assad. "Unfortunately, it tends to worsen, we can see that. This also applies to Syria directly."