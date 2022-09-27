Russia to Hand Summons to Conscripted Reservists at Georgia Border

Russian military reservists attempting to travel to neighboring Georgia to escape Moscow’s “partial” mobilization will be handed their draft summons at the border, regional authorities in southern Russia said Tuesday.

“Citizens of the Russian Federation who are wishing to leave the country but are subject to enlistment will receive summons at the border with Georgia,” the state-run TASS news agency quoted the head of the republic of North Ossetia’s press service as saying Tuesday.

More than 115,000 Russians are believed to have fled into Georgia since Sept. 21, when Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a “partial” mobilization in an attempt to aid Russia’s faltering war effort in Ukraine.

Satellite images by Maxar Technologies showed 16-kilometer lines amassed at the Verkhniy Lars border crossing between North Ossetia and Georgia.

Moscow officials refused to elaborate on the situation at Russia’s borders Tuesday.