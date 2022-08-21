Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

16 Dead in Russia Crash Between Minibus, Lorries

By AFP
Updated:
Two lorries and a minibus have collided, the current death toll rising to 15, another three taken to hospital with severe injuries. Russian Interior Ministry/TASS

Sixteen people were killed Sunday when a minibus collided with two trucks in Russia's southern Ulyanovsk region, news agencies reported quoting emergency services.


According to witnesses quoted by news agencies, a truck veered off the road when it collided with a minibus traveling in the opposite direction near the village of Nikolayevka. 


At the time of the accident, the minibus was also hit from behind by another truck. According to footage broadcast by Russian television channel Ren TV, the minibus was almost completely flattened by the two trucks. 


The accident left 16 dead, 14 Kyrgyz citizens and two Russians, rescue services quoted by the TASS news agency.


Kyrgyzstan's foreign affairs minister confirmed the death of the country's 14 citizens in a statement.


Three other people — two men and a woman — were taken to hospital in a serious condition, Ulyanovsk regional Governor Alexei Ruskikh wrote on Telegram. 


Violations of road safety regulations are common in Russia, where several deadly bus accidents have occurred in recent years. 


In January, five people were killed and 21 injured in a bus accident in the Ryazan region, about 270 kilometers (170 miles) south of Moscow. 


In December 2019, a bus with around 40 passengers on board plunged into a frozen river in the Zabaikalsk region of Siberia, killing 19 people and injuring 21. 

Read more about: Accidents

Read more

fatal accident

3 Dead in Russian Mine Blast

The mine where the explosion took place began operations in 2017.
PLANE CRASH

Russian Mid-Air Collision Kills Three

Two light aircraft crashed into each other near St. Petersburg, with one landing safely.
MINING DEATHS

Russian Gold Mine Accident Kills Two

Rocks collapsed underground as engineers were installing ventilation systems in the Asacha deposit in the country’s Far East region.
fatal collision

2 Russian Children Killed in Thai Boat Crash

Russia’s Investigative Committee, the law enforcement authority that handles major crimes, has announced an inspection into the incident.