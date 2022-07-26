Kremlin Says Move Against Jewish Agency Should Not Be 'Politicized'

The Kremlin said Tuesday that a move to close in Russia the agency that processes Jewish immigration to Israel should not be "politicized," calling it a purely legal matter.

In a surprise move, a Moscow court said last week that the Justice Ministry had requested the "dissolution" of the Jewish Agency because of unspecified legal violations.

Tens of thousands of Russians have left the country after President Vladimir Putin sent troops to Ukraine on Feb. 24 and the West slapped unprecedented sanctions against Moscow.

"The situation should not be politicized or projected onto the entirety of Russian-Israeli relations," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"There are issues from the point of view of complying with Russian law," he added.