Kremlin Calls for ‘Restraint’ After Iran Missile Attack on Israel

The Kremlin on Wednesday expressed worry over the latest escalation in the Middle East, calling on "all sides" to show "restraint" after Israel vowed to make Iran "pay" for firing a barrage of missiles at its territory.
"This situation is developing according to the most worrying scenario," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. "We call all sides toward restraint ... and we condemn any acts that could lead to the death of the civilian population."
Iran launched its second direct attack on Israel in its history on Tuesday, firing what it said were 200 missiles including hypersonic weapons, sending Israeli civilians into shelters and prompting several countries in the region to close their airspace. Israel put the number of missiles fired at its territory at 180.
Early Wednesday, Israel bombarded Iran-backed Hezbollah strongholds in south Beirut. Russia condemned the attacks and urged Israel to pull its troops out of southern Lebanon on Tuesday.
Israel shifted its focus last month from its war in Gaza, which was sparked by Iran-backed Hamas's Oct. 7 attacks, to its northern border with Lebanon, where it is fighting Hezbollah.
Russia has condemned Israel’s conduct in its war in Gaza while strengthening military and political ties with Iran.
While Iran-backed groups across the region had already been drawn into the Gaza war, Tehran had largely refrained from direct attacks on its regional foe.
Tuesday's attack was Iran's second direct strike on Israel after a missile and drone attack in April in response to a deadly Israeli air strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus.
AFP contributed reporting.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.