Kremlin Calls for ‘Restraint’ After Iran Missile Attack on Israel

The Kremlin on Wednesday expressed worry over the latest escalation in the Middle East, calling on "all sides" to show "restraint" after Israel vowed to make Iran "pay" for firing a barrage of missiles at its territory.

"This situation is developing according to the most worrying scenario," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. "We call all sides toward restraint ... and we condemn any acts that could lead to the death of the civilian population."

Iran launched its second direct attack on Israel in its history on Tuesday, firing what it said were 200 missiles including hypersonic weapons, sending Israeli civilians into shelters and prompting several countries in the region to close their airspace. Israel put the number of missiles fired at its territory at 180.

Early Wednesday, Israel bombarded Iran-backed Hezbollah strongholds in south Beirut. Russia condemned the attacks and urged Israel to pull its troops out of southern Lebanon on Tuesday.

Israel shifted its focus last month from its war in Gaza, which was sparked by Iran-backed Hamas's Oct. 7 attacks, to its northern border with Lebanon, where it is fighting Hezbollah.