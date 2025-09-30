Kremlin Says It ‘Supports and Welcomes’ Trump’s Gaza Plan

The Kremlin on Tuesday joined other countries in expressing support for U.S. President Donald Trump's 20-point plan to end the war in Gaza.

“Russia always supports and welcomes any efforts by President Trump aimed at ending this ongoing tragedy,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a daily briefing call.

“Of course, we want this plan to be implemented and for it to help bring events in the Middle East to a peaceful conclusion,” Peskov added.

Trump’s plan calls for a ceasefire, release of hostages by Hamas within 72 hours, disarmament of Hamas and gradual Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, followed by a post-war transitional authority headed by Trump himself.

The deal would demand Hamas militants be excluded from future roles in the government, but those who agreed to “peaceful coexistence” would be given amnesty.