Europe on Tenterhooks Over Return of Russian Gas to Germany

Europe anxiously awaits the return of Russian gas supplies on Thursday at the end of scheduled work on a crucial pipeline, as heavily dependent Germany accuses the Kremlin of using energy as a "weapon." The Nord Stream 1 pipeline is due to reopen at 0400 GMT after 10 days of annual repairs, but Germany fears Russia will seize the opportunity to simply keep the taps entirely or nearly shut, plunging the continent into an energy crisis. The showdown comes amid the worst tensions between Russia and the West in several years over the invasion of Ukraine. "Moscow is not shying away from using grain and energy deliveries as a weapon," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told reporters this week, referring to allegations Moscow was also deliberately blocking food exports from Ukraine. "We have to be resolute in protecting ourselves." However, enduring German reliance on Russian gas coupled with distinctly negative signals from Moscow looked set to ratchet up the pressure on Europe's top economy. The IMF warned on Wednesday that a halt in supplies could slash 2022 GDP by 1.5%.

'Will fulfill' Russia's state-owned energy giant Gazprom cut flows to Germany via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline under the Baltic Sea to some 40% of capacity in recent weeks, blaming the absence of a Siemens gas turbine that was undergoing repairs in Canada. The repaired turbine is reportedly en route to Russia and expected to arrive on Sunday at the earliest. Russian President Vladimir Putin insisted this week that Gazprom would meet all its delivery obligations. "Gazprom has fulfilled, is fulfilling and will fulfil its obligations in full," Putin told reporters in Tehran after holding talks with the leaders of Iran and Turkey. However, he warned that as another gas turbine was due to be sent for maintenance at the end of this month, energy flows could fall to 20% of capacity from next week. Since Putin sent troops to Ukraine on Feb. 24 and the West responded with sanctions against Moscow, Russia has begun reducing its gas deliveries to prevent EU countries from replenishing reserves. Gazprom has already blamed cuts in gas deliveries to Europe on "force majeure," two major German customers said this week, adding to fears about further disruptions. Force majeure is a legal measure allowing companies to free themselves from contractual obligations in light of circumstances beyond their control.