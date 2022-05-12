Explainer: Explosions, Fires and Fatal Attacks Afflict Russian Regions Near Ukraine

Russia reported its first civilian killed since the start of its war in Ukraine on Wednesday after a strike on a village near the two countries’ shared border.

The casualty escalates a series of explosions and fires that have afflicted Russia’s border regions since Moscow invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

In addition to killing one person, the strike injured seven others in the Belgorod region town of Solokhi located 10 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, the region’s governor said.

Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov blamed the “Ukrainian side” for Wednesday’s strike, but Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the attack — nor any of the other attacks on Russia’s side of the border.

Here’s what you need to know:

What’s happening?

Russia’s regions bordering Ukraine have witnessed several explosions and other incidents since President Vladimir Putin announced the “special military operation” against Kyiv on Feb. 24.

Most of the incidents have happened in the Belgorod region. On March 29, explosions were heard in the town of Krasnyi Oktyabr, or Red October, 10 kilometers from the border.