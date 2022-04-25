Fire Engulfs Key Russian Oil Depots Near Ukraine

Corrects to indicate the fire engulfed an oil depot, not a pipeline.
A fire has erupted at a key Russian oil depot near the Ukrainian borders, the Russian authorities said early Monday.
Social media accounts based in Russia’s Bryansk region shared footage of what they said was two explosions and a fire at the Transneft-Druzhba depot. The state-run oil export company’s subsidiary runs one of the world’s longest oil pipelines from Russia to Europe.
Emergency services dispatched fire and rescue crews to the site at 2:00 a.m. Moscow time, the Emergencies Ministry’s regional branch said in a since-deleted statement.
It later told state-run news agencies there were no casualties and no plans to evacuate residents. Bryansk-based social media accounts showed thick clouds of smoke and emergency crews still arriving at the site after sunrise.
Emergency services told the RIA Novosti news agency that another site it declined to identify has also been engulfed in the fire.
State television later reported that the first location was a civilian facility housing 10,000 tons of fuel and the second a military site with 5,000 tons.
It was not immediately clear whether the fire at the Transneft-Druzhba oil depot less than 100 kilometers from the Ukrainian border was related to the war in Ukraine.
Military analyst Rob Lee said on Twitter that reports indicated the second location may be a military base with fuel tanks. He suggested the fires may have been caused by a Tochka-U tactical ballistic missile that has the range to reach both targets if deployed near the Russian-Ukrainian border.
The Bryansk region was among several border regions to declare an elevated “terror” threat level this month, weeks after Russia launched an unprovoked invasion Ukraine.
Russian officials accused Ukraine two weeks ago of sending helicopters to bomb a town in the southern Bryansk region 10 kilometers from the border.