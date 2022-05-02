‘Large Blasts’ Heard in Russian Region Near Ukraine

At least two “large explosions” were heard in the early hours of Monday in the Belgorod region 30 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, the region’s governor said.
“I awoke to two strong explosions,” Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on the Telegram messaging app without disclosing the location of the blasts.
He said there were no injuries or damage and pledged to provide further details later Monday.
Footage shared on social media showed flashes in the night sky accompanied by loud bangs.
The explosions were heard a day after a fire broke out at a Russian Defense Ministry facility in Belgorod and a railway bridge collapsed in the neighboring Kursk region. Authorities there blamed the bridge collapse, which also did not cause any injuries, on “sabotage.”
Russia has accused Ukrainian forces of carrying out cross-border attacks witnessed in the weeks since President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of its pro-Western neighbor on Feb. 24.
Ukraine’s presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych has said that Kyiv is adhering to a policy of “strategic ambiguity” on the subject of attacks on Russian territory, according to the BBC’s Russian service.
His colleague Mykhailo Podolyak last week stopped short of claiming responsibility for the recent string of attacks attacks, but said that fuel and weapons storage fires in Russia were “an absolutely natural process.”