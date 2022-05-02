‘Large Blasts’ Heard in Russian Region Near Ukraine

At least two “large explosions” were heard in the early hours of Monday in the Belgorod region 30 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, the region’s governor said.

“I awoke to two strong explosions,” Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on the Telegram messaging app without disclosing the location of the blasts.

He said there were no injuries or damage and pledged to provide further details later Monday.

Footage shared on social media showed flashes in the night sky accompanied by loud bangs.