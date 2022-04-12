Russian Railroad Near Ukraine Border Destroyed – Governor

A stretch of Russian railroad near the Ukrainian border was destroyed on Tuesday morning, the region’s governor announced.

The destroyed railroad comes after several Russian border regions including Belgorod raised their “terror” threat level to “yellow,” the second-highest in a three-tier system, as Russia’s nearly seven-week invasion of Ukraine shifts its focus toward eastern Ukraine.

No one was killed or injured in the incident, Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Gladkov did not specify what exactly destroyed the railway tracks along the Belgorod-Nezhegol line. He said a team of investigators has been deployed to the site to determine the cause.