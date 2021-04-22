Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Germany Seeking to Buy 30Mln Sputnik Doses from Russia – State Premier

By AFP
Berlin is negotiating to purchase the doses as soon as Sputnik V receives European Medicines Agency (EMA) approval. Sergei Kiselyov / Moskva News Agency

Germany is in talks with Russia to buy 30 million doses of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine once it is approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), Saxony state premier Michael Kretschmer said on Thursday.

"Germany is negotiating 3 x 10 million doses for June, July, August. The prerequisite for this is the swift EMA approval of the vaccine," Kretschmer wrote on Twitter.

Kretschmer posted the tweet after meeting Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko as part of a visit to Moscow ostensibly focusing on cultural relations with Russia.

Germany sparked controversy in early April when it said it had started talks with Russia about purchasing doses of the Sputnik vaccine without waiting for coordinated EU action.

Health Minister Jens Spahn said Europe's biggest economy was seeking a "binding commitment on which amounts specifically could reach Germany after regulatory approval and when."

The negotiations come as the two countries are at loggerheads over issues including repeated Russian cyberattacks against the West, the Kremlin's treatment of opposition leader Alexei Navalny and escalating tensions on the Ukraine border.

Germany has until now coordinated its vaccine buying with the EU. 

Since inoculations began in late December, Germany has deployed vaccines produced by Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca and Moderna.

A fourth, from Johnson & Johnson, is expected to be rolled out across the bloc in the coming weeks.

The southern state of Bavaria and the eastern state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania have already announced plans to pre-order doses of Sputnik. 

The EMA has launched a rolling review of the Sputnik jab, which could become the first non-Western coronavirus vaccine approved for use across the 27-nation bloc.

Read more about: Germany , Sputnik V , Vaccine

Read more

ready for talks

Germany to Talk to Russia About Buying Sputnik Jabs

Keen German interest in the Russian vaccine comes amid the country's slow inoculation rollout.
Vaccine Deal

Indian Drugmaker to Produce 200M Doses of Russia's Sputnik V

Sputnik V's developer said the agreement "will help widen access to the vaccine on a global scale."
cost competition

Russia’s Coronavirus Vaccine More Expensive for Africa Than Western Jabs – FT

The Russian Direct Investment Fund maintains that Sputnik V's $9.75 price tag “is the same for all markets.”
vaccine push

5 Questions About Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine, Answered

As Russia moves forward with its mass vaccination drive, many people inside and outside the country remain skeptical.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.