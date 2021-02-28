Struggling Czech Republic Turns to Russian Jabs After EU Delays

The hard-hit Czech Republic has requested a delivery of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine in response to the delayed arrival of EU-procured jabs and will also consider Chinese inoculations, the president said Sunday.

The EU member tops the world in new infections per 100,000 people over the last 14 days and is second only to neighboring Slovakia in deaths, according to an AFP tally.

The vaccination rollout is slower than expected with only 650,000 jabs administered since December in the country of 10.7 million people, which Czech politicians blame on slow procurement by the EU.

"After consulting the prime minister, I have sent a letter to [Russian President] Vladimir Putin, asking him for a supply of the Sputnik vaccine," President Milos Zeman said on TV Prima.

"Information from the Russian embassy suggests it could arrive in the next few days," said the pro-Russian, pro-Chinese leader.