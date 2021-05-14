Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Greece Opens to Russian Tourists Vaccinated with Sputnik V

The Mediterranean country, a popular tourist spot for Russians, is the first European nation to open its borders to Sputnik V recipients. Pixabay

Greece will open to tourists who have received Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine from Friday, the country’s tourism minister has said.

The Mediterranean country, a popular tourist spot for Russians, is the first European country to open its borders to Sputnik V recipients.

The country will no longer require vaccinated tourists to quarantine for seven days upon arrival, Greek Tourism Minister Harry Theoharis told the Russian Association of Tour Operators. 

Russian tourists will need to present a vaccination certificate or a negative Covid-19 test result taken within 72 hours before the flight. Arriving passengers will also be tested at random upon arrival passengers, Theocharis said. 

If the test comes back positive, tourists will be isolated at accomodations paid for by the Greek government. 

Authorities are expected to clarify the start date of regular direct flights between Russia and Greece next week, the state-run RIA Novosti website reported.

Theoharis' announcement comes as Greece looks to reinvigorate its tourism sector, a major part of its economy, after it was pummeled by the Covid-19 pandemic. This week, Greece kicked off a multimillion-euro promotional campaign aimed at attracting foreign tourists.

Read more

Vaccine diplomacy

Explainer: Sputnik V’s Road to the European Market

While this week saw key production agreements clinched and reports of impending purchase talks, questions remain over Sputnik V's EU prospects.
european market

Russia Says Sputnik V Production Deals Reached in Key EU States

The EU's medical agency is currently deliberating official approval for the Russian jab.
imported immunity

Iran Approves Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine

Iran, which is fighting the Middle East's deadliest outbreak, has said it will only rely on vaccines made by Russia, India or China.
emerging from lockdown

Russia Resumes Flights With Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, South Korea

Flights to most European destinations remain suspended.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.