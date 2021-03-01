Slovakia Receives First Shipment of Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine

Slovakia on Monday received a first shipment of Russian vaccines as it battles the world's highest Covid death rate, the second EU state after Hungary to receive the Sputnik doses.

"You can see behind me the first shipment of the two million Sputnik V vaccines," Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovic told reporters at a press conference at the airport in Kosice in eastern Slovakia.

Slovakia has shown growing interest in the Russian vaccine in recent weeks.

"It is right to buy the Russian vaccine as Covid-19 does not know anything about geopolitics," he said in comments broadcast on Slovak television.

"I do not have a problem getting a Sputnik [jab] myself," he said.