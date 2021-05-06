Support The Moscow Times!
Russia Registers One-Dose Sputnik Light Coronavirus Jab

By AFP
Sputnik Light "demonstrated 79.4% efficacy" compared to 91.6% for the two-shot Sputnik V, its developers said. Valery Sharifulin / TASS

Health officials in Russia approved a single-dose version of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the developers of the shot said Thursday. 

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which helped finance the vaccine, said in a statement that Sputnik Light "demonstrated 79.4% efficacy" compared to 91.6% for the two-shot Sputnik V.

The results, it said, were drawn from "data taken from 28 days after the injection was administered as part of Russia's mass vaccination program between 5 December 2020 and 15 April 2021."

The Russian vaccine has been approved for use in over 60 countries.

But it has not yet been approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) or the United States' Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Some Western countries have been wary of Sputnik V — named after the Soviet-era satellite — over concerns the Kremlin would use it as a soft-power tool to advance its interests.

Moscow registered the jab in August before large-scale clinical trials, but leading medical journal The Lancet has since said it is safe and with two doses is more than 90% effective.

A statement said that the state-run Gamaleya research institute, which developed Sputnik V vaccine, and RDIF had launched third-phrase trials of Sputnik in several countries, including Russia, the UAE and Ghana, in February involving 7,000 people with interim results expected this year.

It said more than 20 million people globally have received their first shot of Sputnik V.

Read more

vaccine geopolitics

Russia Accuses Brazil of ‘Political’ Sputnik V Rejection

Brazil's federal health regulator denied a request from several states to import the Russian vaccine on Monday.
under scrutiny

EU to Probe Russian Coronavirus Vaccine Trial Standards – FT

The EU medicines regulator is reportedly concerned that Sputnik V trials had not been ethically run, a claim the vaccine's marketer denied.
BACK TO REALITY

Moscow Could Be Back To Normal By May – Mayor

Vaccination rate in the capital passes 1%, but analysts say nationwide numbers may be significantly overstated.
Covid Geopolitics

Russia Denies Turkish Report of Sputnik Vaccine Refusal

A Turkish newspaper report saying Turkey had rejected Russia's vaccine was later called "fake news."

