Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Brazil State Signs Deal to Make Russian Vaccine

By AFP
Brazil has become a popular testing ground for Covid-19 vaccines. Moskva News Agency

The Brazilian state of Parana signed a deal Wednesday to test and produce Russia's new coronavirus vaccine, though officials stressed they would have to be sure of its safety and effectiveness first.

The vaccine would have to receive Brazilian regulatory approval and complete Phase 3 clinical trials, or large-scale testing in humans, before being produced in Brazil, said officials from the southern state.

Production, if it goes ahead, would likely only start in the second half of 2021, said Jorge Callado, head of the state-run Parana Technology Institute, which signed the deal with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

"This is a very objective memorandum of understanding on technological exchange. It does not impose obligations, it simply enables us to work together," he told a virtual news conference.

He said that under the deal Russia would share the results of Phase 1 and 2 testing with the state.

President Vladimir Putin announced Tuesday that Russia had approved the vaccine, dubbed "Sputnik V," in a world first, heralding it as a game-changer in the pandemic.

But international health officials have cautioned more testing and scrutiny are needed to ensure it is safe and effective.

Brazil has become a popular testing ground for Covid-19 vaccines, since the new coronavirus is still spreading quickly there.

The country has the second-highest number of infections and deaths in the pandemic, after the United States: more than 3.1 million and 104,000, respectively.

Two experimental vaccines are currently in Phase 3 testing in Brazil, one developed by Oxford University with pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca and the other by Chinese laboratory Sinovac Biotech.

Read more about: Brazil , Coronavirus

Read more

back to work

Putin Eases Nationwide Virus Lockdown as Russia Becomes 3rd Most-Infected Country

The move comes as Russia emerges as Europe’s new coronavirus hotspot.
close ranks

400 Russian Cadets Infected With Coronavirus After Moscow V-Day Rehearsals – Proekt

Rehearsals for the massive military parade were ongoing until April 16.
Excess Mortality

Moscow Sees 20% Surge in Mortality in April: Official Data

The data comes as Russia sees the fastest growth in coronavirus infections in Europe.
Brazil

Russia to Freeze Meat Imports From Brazil

Brazil ramped up beef, chicken and pork exports to Russia in 2014 when Russia banned food imports from the West

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.