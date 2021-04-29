Russia-Brazil Spat Erupts Over Sputnik Vaccine Snub

Brazil's health regulator said Thursday its decision to reject the Russian-made Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine was based on the developer's own data, after the latter threatened to sue for defamation.

Brazilian regulators' decision Monday to deny emergency use authorization for the vaccine has blown up into an all-out international row, with Sputnik V's makers accusing them of "knowingly spreading false and inaccurate information" without testing the vaccine themselves.

The Brazilian agency, Anvisa, based the decision on evidence the vaccine carried a live version of adenovirus, a common cold-causing virus.

It fired back defensively in a press conference that it had drawn that conclusion from information "submitted by the Sputnik V vaccine developer itself."

"Anvisa was accused of lying, of acting unethically, of disseminating fake news about replicating adenovirus," said the agency's director, Antonio Barra Torres.

"We refute this grave accusation."

Live virus?

The spat came three days after Anvisa announced it had denied a request from several states to import Sputnik V, saying its experts had flagged "uncertainties" about the jab.

The Brazilian government, which is struggling to secure enough vaccines for the hard-hit country's 212 million people, had been negotiating the purchase of 30 million Sputnik doses.

The vaccine's developers said Tuesday the decision was politically motivated, then upped their response Thursday.