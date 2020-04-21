Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Reaches Record Life Expectancy of 73.4 Years

Russia has earmarked 1.7 trillion rubles ($22 billion) on healthcare to meet President Vladimir Putin’s goal of raising life expectancy to 78 years by 2024. Mikhail Metzel / TASS

Russians’ average life expectancy reached a historic record of 73.4 years in 2019, the country’s Health Ministry was quoted by Interfax as saying Tuesday.

The increase from 2018, when average life expectancy stood at a little over 73 years, is attributed to a 3.5% decrease in male mortality and a 2.1% decrease in female mortality among working-age Russians.

“Thus, Russia was able to save the lives of an additional 13,600 working-age people,” the Health Ministry’s press service was quoted as saying.

By comparison, life expectancy stands slightly under 79 years in the United States and under 77 years in China. The World Health Organization estimated the global average life expectancy at 72 years in 2016.

Russia has earmarked 1.7 trillion rubles ($22 billion) on healthcare to meet President Vladimir Putin’s goal of raising life expectancy to 78 years by the time his current term ends in 2024.

Read more about: Health

Read more

better safe than sorry

Russia Quarantines Chinese Diplomat as Coronavirus Precaution

Consul General Cui Shaochun arrived in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg on Thursday to take up his new post but was told to stay at home for two weeks.
on the mend

Controversial Scholar Jordan Peterson Treated for Addiction in Russia

“The decision to bring him to Russia was made in extreme desperation when we couldn’t find any better option,” his daughter said.
lock and key

From Russia With Cabin Fever: Coronavirus Evacuees Compare Notes

In a fenced-off complex in Siberia, 144 people evacuated from the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak are being held in quarantine.
coronavirus outbreak

At Least 140 Russians in China’s Virus-Stricken Province – Embassy

Russia’s embassy said it was consulting with China about evacuating Russian citizens following the deadly virus outbreak.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.