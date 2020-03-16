Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

St. Petersburg Football Fans Chant "We Will All Die" at a Match

Updated:

Fans at a football match in St. Petersburg chanted "we will all die," in light of the growing coronavirus pandemic.

Russia is one of the few countries still holding public sporting events.

Read more about: Coronavirus

More videos

PUTIN FOREVER?

Putin May Have Just Become President for Life

Russia's leader for the past 20 years might not be going anywhere...
CLIMATE CHANGE

Baby Seal Rescued in Baltic Sea

An adorable orphaned baby seal is getting a second chance at life as her natural habitat is quickly disappearing.
Generation Gulag

I Wouldn't Live This Life a Second Time | Generation Gulag: Yuris Yankevich

A survivor of the Soviet repressions reflects on the Soviet campaign to destroy the Latvian intelligentsia.
CORONAVIRUS CRACKDOWN

Moscow Scrambles to Contain the Coronavirus as First Case is Confirmed

Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport has relocated flights serving coronavirus outbreak hubs to a dedicated terminal as city authorities take measures to suppress...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.