Macron Ally Drops Out of Paris Mayor Race After Russian Artist Leaks Sex Tape

A close ally of French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday pulled out of next month’s race to become mayor of Paris after a Russian dissident artist said the candidate had sent sexual images to a woman who was not his wife.

Artist Pyotr Pavlensky published screenshots of an online chat between Benjamin Griveaux and the woman on social media on Wednesday. Griveaux, 42, said he had been subject to anonymous attacks and death threats for more than a year, and that the latest incident was a new low in terms of “websites and social networks carrying ignoble attacks about my private life.”

The chat shared by Pavlensky included a video showing a man's genitals. Griveaux has not disputed that he sent the messages.

Pavlensky accused Griveaux on social media Wednesday of “contradictions” between what he said was the politician’s pro-family stance and the leaked sex tape.