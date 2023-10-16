Russia Distances Itself From Fatal Stabbing of Teacher in France

Russia’s Embassy in Paris has denied links to the suspect of a deadly school stabbing that the French government described as an Islamist terrorist attack, state-run media reported Monday.

Police in France named Friday's suspected perpetrator as Mohammed Moguchkov, 20, who was born in the predominantly Muslim republic of Ingushetia in Russia's North Caucasus.

Moguchkov reportedly cried "Allahu akbar!" (God is greatest) during the stabbing attack that killed French literature teacher Dominique Bernard, 57, at the school in the northern city of Arras. Three others were wounded in the attack.

“We’d like to point out that [the suspect] arrived in France at the age of five and has been living in this country ever since,” the Russian diplomatic mission told TASS.

“It’s quite clear that his radicalization did not take place in Russia,” the embassy told TASS.

Moguchkov was already listed on a French national register as a potential security threat and under electronic and physical surveillance by France's domestic intelligence agency, the DGSI. His father, who was also on the list, was deported in 2018.