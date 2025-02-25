Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

French Police Arrest 2 People Over Russian Consulate Attack

By AFP
Video grab

French police arrested two people after improvised explosive devices were thrown at the Russian consulate in the southern city of Marseille, prosecutors said on Tuesday.

The attack on the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Monday did not injure anyone. Police said three plastic soda bottles were lobbed into the consulate's gardens and only two exploded.

Russia called the incident a "terrorist attack," while Paris condemned "any infringement of the security of diplomatic compounds."

The Marseille prosecutor's office said those detained were adults but did not provide further details. Regional newspaper La Provence reported they were identified during a pro-Ukraine protest on Monday evening.

No one AFP spoke to in the neighborhood of the Russian consulate said they heard an explosion.

Read more about: France

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Kremlin Slams Macron Comments Over Russia's 'Subservience' to China

In an interview, Macron said that Russia, isolated by its offensive in Ukraine, had "entered a form of subservience with regards to China."
1 Min read

Ukraine Calls Retail Giant Auchan 'Weapon of Russian Aggression'

Ukraine's foreign minister on Friday accused French retailer Auchan of being a "full-fledged weapon of Russian aggression" following a joint investigation...
2 Min read

Russia Warns Israel Against Supplying Arms to Ukraine

Releads with Russia's warning to Israel. Russia on Wednesday warned Israel against supplying weapons to Ukraine after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin...

U.S., U.K., France Jointly Reject Russia 'Dirty Bomb' Claim

The United States, Britain and France on Sunday jointly dismissed Russian claims that Ukraine is preparing to use a dirty bomb and warned Moscow against...