French Police Arrest 2 People Over Russian Consulate Attack

French police arrested two people after improvised explosive devices were thrown at the Russian consulate in the southern city of Marseille, prosecutors said on Tuesday.
The attack on the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Monday did not injure anyone. Police said three plastic soda bottles were lobbed into the consulate's gardens and only two exploded.
Russia called the incident a "terrorist attack," while Paris condemned "any infringement of the security of diplomatic compounds."
The Marseille prosecutor's office said those detained were adults but did not provide further details. Regional newspaper La Provence reported they were identified during a pro-Ukraine protest on Monday evening.
No one AFP spoke to in the neighborhood of the Russian consulate said they heard an explosion.
