France Seeks Deportation of 39 Russian Nationals Over ‘Radical’ Islamist Views – Interior Minister

France is seeking the deportation of 39 Russian nationals suspected of holding "radical" Islamist views, French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said Monday.

Russian citizens are under “the strictest control” following a deadly Oct. 13 school stabbing in northern France that authorities have described as an Islamist terrorist attack, Darmanin told France’s RMC radio.

Shortly after the stabbing, court documents viewed by the Associated Press showed that the attacker was from the republic of Ingushetia in Russia’s North Caucasus.

“We’ve compiled a list of 39 Russian citizens whom we’re monitoring particularly closely due to suspicions of radicalization,” Darmanin said.

He stressed that it would not be possible to deport Russian nationals from France without the Kremlin’s consent.