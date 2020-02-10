Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Radiation Spike Detected Near Moscow Highway Construction Site

Equipment installed alongside the highway registered at least five spikes in background radiation over a 48-hour period, a finding that the authorities later said "does not correspond to reality." Dmitry Sarayev / Facebook

A controversial highway construction site in Moscow has revealed radiation levels 60 times above normal, a local assemblyman said Sunday in a finding that the authorities later disputed.

Authorities plan to start building a 28-kilometer southeastern highway this year that activists warn will release cancer-causing radioactive dust into the air and water.

Equipment installed alongside the highway registered at least five spikes in background radiation over a 48-hour period, municipal deputy Dmitry Sarayev wrote on Facebook.

Emergency and radioactive-waste management officials who arrived at the site late Sunday said that the equipment malfunctioned, Sarayev wrote.

The Moscow branch of Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry said the report of high radiation “does not correspond to reality.” Background radiation levels detected by state equipment do not exceed the normal range, it said in an online statement.

Greenpeace Russia has demanded that the highway construction be halted. State-run safety tests last year revealed radiation levels 200 times higher than the norm near the planned highway.

The NGO and hired experts found five locations on the highway route between the Moscow Polymetals Plant and the Moskvorechye commuter rail station where topsoil emitted up to eight times the normal level of radiation. 

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin last month admitted the existence of “radioactive spots” along the Moscow River and promised to move some of the contaminated soil outside city limits. Greenpeace accused Sobyanin of not doing enough to prevent what they see as a radioactive incident waiting to happen.

Read more about: Nuclear , Moscow , Environment

Read more

Waste not want not

Activists Block Train Carrying German Radioactive Waste to Russia

Radiation levels of 120 microroentgen per hour were reportedly recorded near the shipping containers.
'nuclear Titanic'

Russian Emergency Services Make Final Check on Floating Nuclear Power Plant

Rosgvardia, the Russian National Guard, has been commissioned to protect the power plant and its surroundings.
Time bomb

Abandoned Siberian Factory Could Cause Chernobyl-Style Disaster, Official Warns

An array of toxic substances, including mercury, has been found at the site.
Dumped

Moscow Mayor Accused of Reviving ‘Europe’s Biggest Landfill’ After Promising to Close It

The mayor allegedly spent $77 million in City Hall funds on expanding the landfill eightfold.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.