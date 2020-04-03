Air pollution in Moscow has significantly fallen as the coronavirus pandemic has pushed the city’s 12 million residents indoors and shuttered all nonessential business, the pro-Kremlin Izvestia newspaper reported Friday. The Russian capital has ranked as one of the most polluted cities in the country due to heavy traffic congestion which releases toxic fumes. Mayor Sergei Sobyanin ordered a strict citywide stay-at-home regime starting Monday in a move to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Moscow's air quality index (AQI) over the past six months. A noticeable decline in pollutant concentrations can be seen starting in late February. air.plumelabs.com

Concentrations of pollutants including carbon monoxide (CO) and sulfur dioxide (SO2) in the air fell fivefold almost instantly after the self-isolation order entered into force, Izvestia reported, citing the city’s environmental watchdog Mosekomonitoring. Mosekomonitoring compared emissions levels from Monday and Tuesday with those seen last weekend, before the lockdown went into force. Average CO concentrations decreased by at least three times in the city center alone, the watchdog said. Breathing polluted air has been linked to a number of health problems including stroke, heart disease and lung cancer. Anatoly Tsygankov, the department head at Russia’s state weather and environment service (Roshydromet), told The Moscow Times that the city’s lockdown and widespread shutdown of businesses has made the air noticeably clearer. “It is quite visible for everyone, especially for those who live on the upper floors of apartment buildings. If you look at the city from above, it is apparent that the [atmosphere] has become clearer,” Tsygankov said. Yevgeny Tishkovets, the leading meteorologist at the Fobos weather center, told The Moscow Times that the lockdown has “absolutely” affected the city’s environmental situation, describing the coronavirus as “a kind of janitor” for the atmosphere.