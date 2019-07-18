Moscow, St. Petersburg Named Russia’s Most Polluted Cities – Greenpeace

Greenpeace Russia has named Moscow and St. Petersburg the most polluted cities in the country with the highest concentration of nitrogen dioxide (NO2), a toxic particle released from diesel fumes.

Environmental issues including air pollution, landfills and a proposed bottling plant have galvanized Russians to take to the streets over the past year. Public polling says an overwhelming majority of Russians are concerned about the environment, and nearly half are unsatisfied with the environmental situation in their own regions.