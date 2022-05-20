Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Apocalyptic Coal Smog Sweeps Siberian Mining Region

Kristy Afanasieva / vk.com

Clouds of thick black dust blanketed Siberia’s coal mining region of Kemerovo, local news outlet Sibdepo reported Thursday

Residents of the mining towns of Kiselevsk and Belovo shared footage showing massive clouds of coal dust covering the streets amid strong winds and thunderstorms.

Locals said the coal dust was brought from the coal mines surrounding the city by hurricane-like winds. 

“The coal dust is coming from the direction of the mines. It’s difficult to breathe,” a local resident reported via the Kuzbass Incident VKontakte page. 

“It is simply horrifying,” Komsomolskaya Pravda quoted a local resident as saying. 

“[I] cannot open the windows, the entire house and the yard are covered with a layer of [coal] dust.”  

Russia’s Kemerovo region, also known as the Kuzbass region, consistently ranks among some of the most polluted areas of the country. The latest reports of coal pollution come amid the wave of destructive wildfires that have swept Siberia in recent weeks. 

Read more about: Environment , Siberia

Read more

burning up

Russia's 2021 Wildfires Now Largest in Its Recorded History

The new record beats the previous record set in 2012 and comes with weeks left to go in a devastating wildfire season.
blazes on the horizon

Russia Forecasters Warn Over Siberia Forest Fires

Hot and dry weather across the region will lead to more forest fires this year, forecasters said, linking the blazes to climate change. 
north ablaze

Nearly 300 Wildfires in Siberia Amid Record Warm Weather

Greenpeace Russia said an area greater than the size of Portugal has been impacted by the fires.
up in flames

Siberian Wildfires Swell Amid Historic Heatwave

Most of the blazes are in a region that saw possibly the hottest-ever temperature above the Arctic Circle this month.

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.