Thousands of Endangered Seals Wash Up Dead on Russia's Caspian Shore

At least 2,500 dead Caspian seals have been found on the shores of Russia’s Caspian Sea coast, local authorities said Sunday.

Photos published online showed the mammals' carcasses scattered across the beach.

The Russian republic of Dagestan’s natural resources ministry said the endangered seals had likely died of “natural causes,” adding that laboratory tests will further shed light on the mysterious deaths.

Zaur Gapizov, head of the Caspian Environmental Protection Center, said the seals may have died weeks ago and their overall number is likely higher.

“No signs of violent deaths or fishing nets were found,” the state-run RIA Novosti news agency quoted Gapizov as saying.

Samples from the seals’ internal organs did not show signs of pollutants, the Dagestan natural resources ministry said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

The Kommersant business daily cited a North Caucasus fisheries official as saying that the seals may have been killed by prolonged storms, while the Fontanka.ru news website reported that the mass deaths could have been caused by a natural gas leak from the resource-rich sea.