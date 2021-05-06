Some 170 Endangered Seals Found Dead on Russia's Caspian Coast

At least 170 endangered seals washed up dead over the course of several days on the shores of the Caspian Sea in Russia's republic of Dagestan, researchers told AFP on Thursday.

"These are the dead animals that we saw, photographed and whose GPS coordinates we noted," said Viktor Nikiforov of the Moscow Marine Mammals research center.

Images shared with AFP showed several seal carcasses washed up on the beach.

The deaths may have been caused by "industrial pollution, fishing or poaching when seals get caught in the nets," Nikiforov said.

"Maybe this is the consequence of climate change or several causes at the same time," he added.