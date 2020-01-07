Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia's VTB Sues Mozambique State Firm at Center of $2B Debt Scandal

The Mozambican firm took a loan from VTB as part of a costly project that U.S. authorities say was an elaborate front for a bribery and kickback scheme.

By Reuters
The debt scandal has already sparked a series of court cases spanning London, New York and South Africa. Andrei Makhonin / TASS

Russian state lender VTB has filed a lawsuit in Britain's High Court against a Mozambican government company it lent hefty sums to as part of a project now at the center of a $2 billion debt scandal, according to an online court filing.

The filing, dated Dec. 23, names as defendants the Mozambique state and Mozambique Asset Management, which took a $535 million loan from VTB as part of a costly project that U.S. authorities say was an elaborate front for a bribery and kickback scheme.

It says the case relates to "general commercial contracts and arrangements" but does not elaborate. It provides no further information other than that VTB Capital, the investment banking arm of VTB, is being represented by law firm Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer.

It does not state whether the case relates to the loan, which Mozambique and VTB had been trying to restructure. The deputy head of the legal department of VTB Capital said in October the loan represented a "significant exposure" it expected to be repaid.

VTB did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment, and a spokesman for Mozambique's Attorney General's Office did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment, outside of usual business hours.

The debt scandal has already sparked a series of court cases spanning London, New York and South Africa, ensnaring global investment bank Credit Suisse, three of its former bankers, Mozambique's former finance minister and a past president's son.

However, this is the first time any of the cases have involved VTB. Russia and Mozambique strengthened ties throughout 2019, with President Filipe Nyusi visiting the nation in August.

Credit Suisse and VTB provided or arranged a total of around $2 billion for the project, encompassing tuna fishing, maritime security and shipyard development. Hundreds of millions of dollars went missing, while the benefits never materialized.

Mozambique did not disclose some of the loans, which were guaranteed by the state. The International Monetary Fund and other donors cut off support when they came to light in 2016, triggering a currency collapse and sovereign debt default.

It remains on the hook for the money, the largest chunk of which now sits in a restructured eurobond. The country is trying to challenge the guarantee related to a $622 million loan from Credit Suisse, also in a London court.

Read more about: VTB , Africa

Read more

AFRICA ALLEGATIONS

Russia’s VTB Bribe Claim May Set Back Kremlin Bank's Africa Ambitions

Senior bank executive accused of taking $2 million in kickbacks.
AFRICAN DEBT

Russia’s VTB Bank Demands $500M from Mozambique Government

Mozambique guaranteed $500 million of VTB loans for defense and development projects which have been hit by a corruption scandal.
Africa Heads North

Russia Welcomes African Leaders at First-Ever Russia-Africa Summit, in Photos

More than 50 African leaders made their way to Sochi for the inaugural Russia-Africa summit.
VTB

Russian Lender VTB Excluded From 2016 Privatization

First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov announced that the government would not sell Vneshtorgbank (VTB) shares in 2016. “We consulted and decided...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

As we approach the holiday season, please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world’s largest country.