Russian Army Gen. Gerasimov, in Quotes

Valery Gerasimov Kremlin.ru

Russia's Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov hosted 150 military attaches from the diplomatic missions of 70 countries Tuesday.

During his speech, Gerasimov discussed Russia’s military arms and strategies.

Here are some of his key quotes:

Putin’s weapons

Peresvet laser system

“Since the beginning of December, the Peresvet laser systems have been on alert in the positional areas of mobile intercontinental ballistic missile systems with the task of covering up their maneuvering operations.”

Avangard hypersonic nuclear missile

“The creation of the Avangard missile system with an intercontinental ballistic missile equipped with a hypersonic glider winged warhead is finished.”

“The first missile regiment armed with this system will take up combat duty soon.”

Kinzhal hypersonic missile

“The Kinzhal aviation missile system with a hypersonic missile is on experimental combat duty. These missiles were launched at training grounds in various climate conditions, including in the Arctic.”

“Simultaneously, a network of airfields is under development that will expand the geography of this system’s application.”

Arctic route

“Our Armed Forces are currently able to fully ensure navigation safety in the waters of the Northern Sea Route, making the presence of other countries’ warships in this sea corridor unnecessary.”

“In the future, we first plan to improve the air defense system in the Arctic zone, which will increase the ability to control airspace over the entire Northern Sea Route.”

Stealth jets in Syria

“Tests of the fifth-generation Su-57 aircraft are ongoing. They were tested a second time in Syria, where they successfully completed all their planned tasks.”

New military doctrine

“The Russian president approved the document’s current version at the end of 2014. Certainly, there were events in the world around that time that led to the emergence of new military dangers and threats.”

