Russian Army Gen. Gerasimov, in Quotes

Russia's Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov hosted 150 military attaches from the diplomatic missions of 70 countries Tuesday.

During his speech, Gerasimov discussed Russia’s military arms and strategies.

Here are some of his key quotes:

Putin’s weapons

— Peresvet laser system

“Since the beginning of December, the Peresvet laser systems have been on alert in the positional areas of mobile intercontinental ballistic missile systems with the task of covering up their maneuvering operations.”

— Avangard hypersonic nuclear missile

“The creation of the Avangard missile system with an intercontinental ballistic missile equipped with a hypersonic glider winged warhead is finished.”