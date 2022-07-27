Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Philippines Scraps Russian Helicopter Deal Over Potential Sanctions – AP

Philippines Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana. U.S. Secretary of Defense

The Philippines has scrapped a deal to buy 16 Russian military-transport helicopters over fears of U.S. sanctions, the Associated Press reported Wednesday.

The $227 million deal to acquire Mi-17s from Moscow was approved in November and canceled in June, before the end of then-President Rodrigo Duterte’s term in office. 

“We could face sanctions,” Former Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana told AP on Tuesday night.

Lorenzana at the time said an initial payment had been made by the Philippines in January. He did not disclose what happened to the payment after the deal was scuttled. 

Besides combat, the Mi-17s would have been used for search-and-rescue operations as well as medical evacuations. 

The first batch of the multi-purpose helicopters would have been scheduled for delivery 2024.

Moscow can appeal Manila’s decision to back out during the contract’s “termination process,” but the Philippine government has little room to reconsider, the AP cited an unnamed Philippine military official as saying. 

The United States, the Philippines’ treaty ally that has imposed heavy sanctions on Russia aimed at forcing it to withdraw from Ukraine, could offer Manila similar heavy-lift helicopters in exchange for the scrapped Russian deal, Lrenzana said.

Read more about: Defense , Arms

Read more

risky missile

Trump Nominee to Russia: Abandon ‘Flying Chernobyl’ Nuclear Missile

“There’s no good argument [and] logic for having these kinds of doomsday systems,” Marshall Billingslea said.
Misfire

Russian Arms Makers Lost $760M Due to U.S. Sanctions, Official Says

Around 80 percent of Russian-made small arms and ammunition were exported to the U.S. and Europe before sanctions.
Arms

Russian Military Seeks Permission to Shoot Down Passenger Planes

“Sadly, people on the plane will die, but this will prevent a more terrible catastrophe,” Senator Frants Klintsevich said.
Arms

Russia Tells U.S. Their Bombers to Leave Venezuela on Friday

Russia has told the United States that two of its strategic bombers capable of carrying nuclear weapons will leave Venezuela on Friday.

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.