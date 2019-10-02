Russian Deliveries to Arctic Military Bases Up 200% From 2018, State Shipping Company Says

State military shipping company Oboronlogistika has made 11 shipments to the Arctic archipelago of Novaya Zemlya and other parts of the region so far this year as part of its exclusive delivery agreement with the Defense Ministry.

About 30,000 tons of goods were delivered, the company said. In 2018, the company's total delivery volume amounted to 11,000 tons.

Various kinds of goods were delivered, including construction materials and social infrastructure items.

The shipments went out from the ports of Murmansk, Arkhangelsk, Vladivostok, Vanino and Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and were delivered to sites without developed infrastructure of their own.