Russian Deliveries to Arctic Military Bases Up 200% From 2018, State Shipping Company Says

State military shipping company Oboronlogistika has made 11 shipments to the Arctic archipelago of Novaya Zemlya and other parts of the region so far this year as part of its exclusive delivery agreement with the Defense Ministry.
About 30,000 tons of goods were delivered, the company said. In 2018, the company's total delivery volume amounted to 11,000 tons.
Various kinds of goods were delivered, including construction materials and social infrastructure items.
The shipments went out from the ports of Murmansk, Arkhangelsk, Vladivostok, Vanino and Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and were delivered to sites without developed infrastructure of their own.
Oboronlogistika also took part in scrap metal removal from the region. A total of 3,000 tons of metal waste and worn-out machinery were removed from Novaya Zemlya and the Kotelny island in the New Siberian Islands.
Oboronlogistika was established in 2011 and is 100% owned by the Defense Ministry. In 2016, the company was given a key role in state shipping operations in the Arctic.
It is currently in the process of building a major logistical base in Arkhangelsk. The facility will be built on a 140-hectare plot outside the city center, in an area near the seaport of Ekonomia and is due to be completed by 2020.