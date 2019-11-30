Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Tests Hypersonic Missile in Arctic

By Reuters

Russia's MiG-31K interceptor jet carried out a test of the Kinjal (Dagger) hypersonic missile in Russia's part of Arctic earlier this month, TASS new agency reported on Saturday, citing two military sources.

The report came a day after Danish intelligence service warned of intensifying geopolitical rivalry in the Earth's freezing North, and said that China's military was increasingly using scientific research in the Arctic as a way into the region.

"The tests took place in mid-November," TASS quoted one of its sources as saying.

The MiG-31K interceptor took off from the Olenegorsk airfield in the northern Murmansk region and fired the missile against a ground target at the Pemboi training ground in Russia's Arctic Komi region, TASS reported. It did not provide any further detail.

The Danish Defence Intelligence Service said in its annual risk assessment report on Friday that "a great power play is shaping up" between Russia, the United States and China, which is increasing the level of tension in the Arctic region.

Russian President Vladimir Putin disclosed the Kinjal's existence in March 2018 along with other missile systems he touted as unbeatable, describing how it could evade any enemy defenses.

Russian media have said the Kinjal can hit targets up to 2,000 km (1,250 miles) distant with nuclear or conventional warheads and that the missiles have already been deployed in Russia's southern military district. 

Read more about: Arctic

Read more

Arctic bonus

Putin to Decide on $40Bln in Tax Breaks for Arctic Oil

The Finance Ministry might try to block attempts to gather state support for Arctic development.
floating station

Russia's First Sea-Borne Nuclear Power Plant Arrives to Its Base

It would become the world's northernmost nuclear power station.
Arctic exploration

Russian Military Plants Flag at Northernmost Point of Eurasia

The flag symbolizes Russia's desire for the peaceful exploration and development of the Arctic, the Northern Fleet said.
Hot commodities

Moscow to Re-Examine Soviet-Era Arctic Drill Site for Oil and Gas Potential

The Russian government has commissioned a new analysis of well samples almost 50 years after Soviet oilmen drilled there.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

As we approach the holiday season, please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world’s largest country.