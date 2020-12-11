Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Arctic Sailings Set 2020 Record

Updated:
The Kremlin has placed top priority on the route that provides a shortcut connection between Europe and Asia. Wikicommons

A record number of vessels have in 2020 sailed through Russia’s shipping lane in the rapidly melting Arctic known as the Northern Sea Route, Reuters has reported.

The news agency said Norway’s Center for High North Logistics (CHNL) logistics foundation has recorded 62 full transit voyages through the Northern Sea Route as of Wednesday. Ships sailed 37 times through the route in all of 2019, it said.

The number of ships using the Northern Sea Route also rose from 277 to 331 this year, Reuters cited CHNL data as saying. Russia, China and Canada were said to dominate the Arctic voyages with iron ore, oil and liquefied natural gas.

The record sailings come as the Kremlin places top priority on the Northern Sea Route, which provides a shortcut connection between Europe and Asia. President Vladimir Putin has said he wants to quadruple annual shipments on the route from 20 million metric tons in 2018 to 80 million tons in 2024.

The increase also comes as ice coverage shrinks in the rapidly melting Arctic.

The entire Northern Sea Route was ice-free in the summer of 2019. This year, parts of the Arctic sea ice have failed to freeze at their latest expected point. Experts have told The Moscow Times that, with coverage shrinking by 10% each decade, sea ice could soon cover half the area it did in the late 1970s.

We see favorable ice conditions in this navigation season as one of the reasons for the growth” in Northern Sea Route navigation, Reuters quoted Sergei Balmasov, CHNL’s head of information, as saying.

Russia is warming more than twice as fast as the rest of the world due to its vast Arctic territories. 

Experts warn that increased shipping on the Northern Sea Route carries the risk of oil spills in remote areas that are difficult for responders to reach.

The region has seen comparatively little shipping traffic compared to other regions of the world,” Reuters quoted Sian Prior, lead advisor at the Clean Arctic Alliance, as saying. 

“And the necessary environmental regulation to minimize the impact of increased shipping in the region is incomplete,” Prior said.

Read more about: Arctic

Read more

butting heads

Norway Rejects Moscow's Claim It Violated Svalbard Treaty

Russia complained that Oslo-imposed rules were restricting Russian organizations' activities in the strategically located islands.
sharing is caring

Russia Accuses Norway of Restricting Its Activities on Arctic Islands

"We do not intend to curtail our presence there," the Foreign Ministry said of the strategically located archipelago.
cold response

Russian Warships to Hold Missile Drills Near Norway’s Gas Pipeline to Europe

Norwegian intelligence sees the drills as a response to the Western exercises that take place north of the Arctic Circle in March.
SNOWFLAKE FUTURE

Russia Steps into Oil-Free Future With New Arctic Research Station

The Snowflake research station will be fully fueled by hydrogen and is being built as Russia prepares to take over the chair of the Arctic Council.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.