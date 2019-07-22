Russia Establishes New Arctic Air Squadron to Protect Its Northern Sea Route

Russia is boosting its military presence in the Arctic region in a bid to better protect its Northern Sea Route. Additional military infrastructure has been made operational along the country’s vast Arctic coast with the installation of radars, radio-electronic equipment, missile systems and other advanced weaponry.

Russia’s Northern Fleet is taking a leading role in the militarization plans and a new strategic command, the Sever, was established in 2014. It has several new and updated bases at its disposal, together with a range of new powers and some of the country’s most advanced weapons systems.

A new Arctic air squadron is being established and is to be managed by the Northern Fleet. At the core of this new squadron will be the Su-34 (“Fullback”) multi-purpose fighter jet, the Izvestia tabloid reported.

The Su-34 was officially included in the Russian Air Force in 2014. Russian military leaders argue its range of up to 4,500 kilometers makes it very capable of keeping almost the entire Northern Sea Route under control.

The aircraft is believed to be able to operate autonomously over large areas and hit targets with high precision at distances of up to 260 kilometers. It will be equipped with the Kh-35U, a powerful turbojet supersonic cruise missile capable of destroying large ships.