Russia to Revive Abandoned Arctic Military Airport

Russia is reconstructing a long-dormant military airport on its far northern Kola Peninsula as part of a major upgrade of Northern Fleet airstrips in the European Arctic.

The Severomorsk-2 airfield which lies 11 kilometers northeast of Murmansk was shut down in 1998.

Northern Fleet commander Admiral Alexander Moiseyev said it is among the Russian Arctic military airfields to be reconstructed and reopened by 2030.

“The development and construction of the airstrip network in the Arctic area continues. The network development plan until 2030 includes the construction of two [airstrips] in Nagurskoye and Temp, as well as reconstruction of seven airstrips in Severomorsk-1, Severomorsk-2, Severomorsk-3, Rogachevo, Talagi and Kipleovo,” Admiral Moiseyev told the state-run TASS news agency.

Comprehensive investments are needed. After being abandoned 25 years ago, most of Severomorsk-2's facilities and gear on taxiways were looted. The 1,800-meter runway is still intact, but in bad shape with severe cracks that can even be seen from satellite images.