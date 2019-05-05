At Least 13 Dead After Russian Aeroflot Plane Lands With Fire On Board – Reports

Thirteen people were killed and at least five were injured when a Russian Aeroflot Sukhoi Superjet plane made an emergency landing at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport on Sunday due to fire on board, Russian news agencies said.

The state-run TASS news agency, citing a source in the emergency services, reported that 13 people were killed. Agencies reported various figures on the number of injured — from five to more than 10.

The state-run RIA Novosti news agency said that there were 78 passengers on the plane, which had been headed from Moscow to the northern Russian city of Murmansk.

Interfax reported that the tail was completely burned and said a rescue team was trying to find survivors in that part of the plane.

The plane, a one-year-old Sukhoi Superjet, departed from Sheremetyevo for Murmansk but shortly after taking off requested an emergency landing due to fire, according to Russian state media.

The fire started when lightning struck the airplane, TASS cited the crew members as saying.

The plane had registration number RA-89098. The Flightradar24 tracking service showed that it made two circles around Moscow and landed after about 45 minutes.

Russia’s Investigative Committee has opened a case into safety violations that led to the deaths.

TV footage showed a plane landing with its tail ablaze. On the ground, black smoke billowed from the plane.