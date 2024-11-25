Support The Moscow Times!
Russian Plane Evacuated in Turkey as Engine Catches Fire

By AFP
The Azimuth Airlines passenger plane was landing at Antalya airport on Turkey's Mediterranean coast when a fire broke out in its left engine. t.me/rian_ru

More than 90 passengers and crew were evacuated from a Russian plane Sunday after one of its engines caught fire while landing at an airport in southern Turkey, the Anadolou state news agency reported.

The Azimuth Airlines passenger plane was landing at Antalya airport on Turkey's Mediterranean coast when a fire broke out in its left engine, an airport official told the agency.

"All 87 passengers and four crew members were safely evacuated," said the official, Suat Seyitoglu, adding that the fire was quickly put out and there were no injuries.

Media reports said the plane had flown in from the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi.

