Turkish Airlines Cancels Flights to Russia Amid Ukrainian Drone Strikes

Turkish Airlines suspended nearly two dozen flights between Russia and Turkey on Monday as Ukrainian drone strikes continued for a seventh consecutive day.

At least 13 flights between Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport and the Turkish cities of Istanbul, Antalya and Bodrum were canceled, the Association of Tour Operators of Russia said.

Five more flights between St. Petersburg’s Pulkovo Airport and Istanbul and Antalya were also canceled, according to the business newspaper Kommersant. Turkish Airlines provided hotel accommodations and reissued tickets for affected passengers, it added.

Russian aviation authorities on Monday temporarily restricted flights in and out of several cities, including Moscow, citing safety risks from ongoing drone attacks.