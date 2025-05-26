Turkish Airlines Cancels Flights to Russia Amid Ukrainian Drone Strikes

Turkish Airlines suspended nearly two dozen flights between Russia and Turkey on Monday as Ukrainian drone strikes continued for a seventh consecutive day.
At least 13 flights between Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport and the Turkish cities of Istanbul, Antalya and Bodrum were canceled, the Association of Tour Operators of Russia said.
Five more flights between St. Petersburg’s Pulkovo Airport and Istanbul and Antalya were also canceled, according to the business newspaper Kommersant. Turkish Airlines provided hotel accommodations and reissued tickets for affected passengers, it added.
Russian aviation authorities on Monday temporarily restricted flights in and out of several cities, including Moscow, citing safety risks from ongoing drone attacks.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said air defense systems shot down at least four Ukrainian drones approaching the capital overnight.
Moscow airports have introduced 51 flight restrictions lasting a combined 65.5 hours over the past week, according to a tally by the business outlet RBC.
Turkish Airlines canceled dozens of Russia-bound flights on May 8 after two days of heavy drone attacks triggered widespread airspace closures, disrupting travel for thousands of passengers.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.