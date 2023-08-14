Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Hundreds of Russian Tourists Stranded in Turkey After Planes Break Down

A Boeing 777 owned by Russsia's Red Wings Airlines‎. Dltl2010 (CC BY-SA 4.0)

At least 400 Russian tourists have been stranded in Turkey for two consecutive days after a series of plane breakdowns, Russia’s Red Wings Airlines said Monday.

“Two Boeing 777 aircraft out of the three available in the airline’s fleet were simultaneously out of service due to technical reasons,” Red Wings said in a statement.

The tourists were scheduled to return to Yekaterinburg from the Turkish city of Antalya on Saturday, but passengers told the local news website E1.ru that their flight had been rescheduled several times without explanation.

An anonymous source in the aviation industry told E1.ru that one of the broken-down Boeing-777s was being repaired at Moscow’s Zhukovsky airport.

The Prosecutor General’s Office in the Russian Urals Federal District, where Yekaterinburg is located, said 410 people have been stranded in Turkey for at least 48 hours.

A second Red Wings flight from Antalya to Zhukovsky airport in the Moscow region remained grounded for more than 11 hours, causing three passengers to faint and one to experience a panic attack, according to Mash, a Telegram messaging app channel with purported links in Russia’s security services.

A jet engine cooling system malfunction was said to be the reason why the second Boeing never took off.

In its statement, Red Wings said it has loaned an additional aircraft from Russia’s charter airline Ikar that would transport tourists from Yekaterinburg to Antalya and bring back the stranded 410 tourists on a return flight.

Russia’s aviation sector is among the hardest-hit industries by Western sanctions over Ukraine. 

Major plane makers Boeing and Airbus halted deliveries of new jets and spare parts to Russia, forcing the country’s airlines to reuse parts stripped from grounded aircraft.

Read more about: Airlines , Turkey , Yekaterinburg

Read more

Safe passage

Russia Agrees to 2-Month Ukraine Grain Deal Extension

The agreement comes just one day before a 60-day extension reached back in March was set to expire. 
2 Min read
You're grounded

Russia Suspends Boeing 737 MAX Flights

Russia joins several countries in suspending flights following Sunday's plane crash in Ethiopia.
Changing course

Russia Diverts Flights From India-Pakistan Airspace After Planes Shot Down

Escalating tensions between the two nuclear-armed countries are disrupting international flight routes.
Tourism

Thousands of Russians Evacuated From Turkey

Thousands of Russians Evacuated from Turkey The Moscow Times Over 450,000 Russians were evacuated from Turkey on Sunday following...