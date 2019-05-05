41 Confirmed Dead After Russian Aeroflot Plane Lands With Fire On Board

Fourty-one people were killed and at least five were injured when a Russian Aeroflot Sukhoi Superjet plane made an emergency landing at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport on Sunday due to fire on board.
Russia's Investigative Committee confirmed that 37 out of 78 passengers, which had been headed from Moscow to the northern Russian city of Murmansk, have survived, while the remaining 41 were killed.
Russian news agencies reported various figures on the number of injured — from five to more than 10.
Interfax reported that the tail was completely burned and said a rescue team was trying to find survivors in that part of the plane.
The plane, a one-year-old Sukhoi Superjet, departed from Sheremetyevo for Murmansk but shortly after taking off requested an emergency landing due to being struck by lightning, the state-run TASS news agency cited crew members as saying.
The plane had registration number RA-89098. The Flightradar24 tracking service showed that it made two circles around Moscow and landed after about 45 minutes.
The Investigative Committee has opened a case into safety violations that led to the deaths.
TV footage showed a plane landing with its tail ablaze after bouncing off the runway. On the ground, black smoke billowed from the plane.
