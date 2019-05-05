41 Confirmed Dead After Russian Aeroflot Plane Lands With Fire On Board

Fourty-one people were killed and at least five were injured when a Russian Aeroflot Sukhoi Superjet plane made an emergency landing at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport on Sunday due to fire on board.

Russia's Investigative Committee confirmed that 37 out of 78 passengers, which had been headed from Moscow to the northern Russian city of Murmansk, have survived, while the remaining 41 were killed.

Russian news agencies reported various figures on the number of injured — from five to more than 10.